Poll: When was the last time you visited an art gallery or museum in Ireland?

A NEW HOUR-long documentary that aired this week on Oireachtas TV of all places looks at the controversy surrounding the work of stained glass artist Harry Clarke.

Despite only living to the age of 41, Harry Clarke is one of Ireland’s most accomplished artists, and his work can be found in churches, cafes, and, of course, art galleries across the country and the world.

The Hugh Lane Gallery in Parnell Square has a special room dedicated to Clarke, where you can see his otherworldly The Eve of St Agnes window. As does the National Gallery of Ireland.

Advertisement

Ireland has a wealth of contemporary and traditional galleries and museums, from the Irish Museum of Modern Art, to the Natural History Museum, to the Crawford Art Gallery, to the Flying Boat Museum, along with many, many more.

For the most part, these places are completely free to enter (with the option of a voluntary donation, of course) and are home to a wealth of artistic and historical treasures, as well as free events, concerts, classes for children and cafés.

But when was the last time you visited one?

Today we’re asking, When was the last time you visited an art gallery or museum in Ireland?

