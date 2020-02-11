Poll: Do you keep your vote private?

WITH THE ELECTION over and the votes all counted, we now know that Sinn Féin has declared victory.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have both suffered major losses, while Labour also had a disappointing result.

Across the country, voters flocked towards Sinn Féin as the party received an unprecedented level of support.

But today, as the dust settles, we want to know about your vote – not who you voted for, but whether you share who you voted for.

There’s a well-known phrase that you should “never discuss politics or religion in polite company”, but how true is that?

Today we want to know: Do you keep your vote private?

