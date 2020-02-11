This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you keep your vote private?

Do you tell people how you vote?

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 9:18 AM
1 hour ago 13,440 Views 30 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WITH THE ELECTION over and the votes all counted, we now know that Sinn Féin has declared victory.  

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have both suffered major losses, while Labour also had a disappointing result.

Across the country, voters flocked towards Sinn Féin as the party received an unprecedented level of support. 

But today, as the dust settles, we want to know about your vote – not who you voted for, but whether you share who you voted for. 

There’s a well-known phrase that you should “never discuss politics or religion in polite company”, but how true is that?

Today we want to know: Do you keep your vote private?


Poll Results:

No (808)
I only tell close friends and family (523)
Yes (506)



About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

