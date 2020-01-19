This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will you vote along party lines on 8 February?

Do you have a strong allegiance to a political party?

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 11:00 AM
10 minutes ago 1,187 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4971210
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

ON 8 FEBRUARY, the country will go to the polls in the General Election to elect a new batch of TDs. 

Today, the first opinion poll was published since campaigning got under way, showing Fianna Fáil jump to a 12-point lead. 

The poll showed that Fianna Fáil is on 32% and Fine Gael has dropped seven points to 20%.

There are 158 seats to fill in the Dáil, but you will only have to worry about a small number of these running in your constituency.

Will you give your first, second and third preference to one party or do you vote based on the strengths and policies of individual candidates? 

We want to know: Will you vote along party lines on 8 February? 


Poll Results:

No (112)
Yes (62)
I'm not sure / no opinion (22)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

