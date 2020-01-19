Poll: Will you vote along party lines on 8 February?

ON 8 FEBRUARY, the country will go to the polls in the General Election to elect a new batch of TDs.

Today, the first opinion poll was published since campaigning got under way, showing Fianna Fáil jump to a 12-point lead.

The poll showed that Fianna Fáil is on 32% and Fine Gael has dropped seven points to 20%.

There are 158 seats to fill in the Dáil, but you will only have to worry about a small number of these running in your constituency.

Will you give your first, second and third preference to one party or do you vote based on the strengths and policies of individual candidates?

We want to know: Will you vote along party lines on 8 February?

