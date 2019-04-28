Poll: Are you registered to vote?

CAMPAIGN POSTERS HAVE been hung and canvassing is well underway ahead of European and local elections next month.

And with that, the deadline to register to vote in these elections coming up soon.

Eligible voters have until Tuesday, 7 May, to make sure they’re registered to vote or to apply for inclusion on the supplementary register of electors.

CheckTheRegister.ie is a service provided by local authorities so people can check their entries on the Electoral Register online.

So, today we want to know: Are you registered to vote?

