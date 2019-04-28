This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are you registered to vote?

The European and local elections are taking place next month.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 9:59 AM
55 minutes ago 3,470 Views 29 Comments
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

CAMPAIGN POSTERS HAVE been hung and canvassing is well underway ahead of European and local elections next month. 

And with that, the deadline to register to vote in these elections coming up soon.

Eligible voters have until Tuesday, 7 May, to make sure they’re registered to vote or to apply for inclusion on the supplementary register of electors.

CheckTheRegister.ie is a service provided by local authorities so people can check their entries on the Electoral Register online.

So, today we want to know: Are you registered to vote? 


Poll Results:

Yes (913)
No (130)
I'm not sure / no opinion (22)



