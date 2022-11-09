Poll: When was your last pay rise?

A NEW CENTRAL Bank study shows that wages are going up at more than three times their pre-pandemic rate across euro area countries.

Wages in Ireland have increased by an average of 4.7% in the year to October, behind the UK’s 6.2% increase and an average of 5.2% across six European countries.

However these wage increases are lower than the current rate of inflation, which was 9.5% in the same period.

