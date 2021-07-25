Poll: Will you be sad to see the warm weather go?

THUNDERSTORMS TODAY WILL mark the end of the glorious sunshine, Met Eireann has confirmed.

It will very warm today, with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees generally but reaching up to 27 or 28 degrees in parts of the midlands.

However, cooler weather is forecast for next week.

The warm weather has divided some – either it’s ‘too hot’ or ‘perfect’.

So, with the news that Ireland’s summer sun could be coming to an end, we want to know… Will you be sad to see the warm weather go?

