Dublin: 20°C Sunday 25 July 2021
Poll: Will you be sad to see the warm weather go?

It was fun while it lasted…

By Christina Finn Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 11:20 AM
1 hour ago 18,526 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5505283
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

THUNDERSTORMS TODAY WILL mark the end of the glorious sunshine, Met Eireann has confirmed.

It will very warm today, with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees generally but reaching up to 27 or 28 degrees in parts of the midlands.

However, cooler weather is forecast for next week.

The warm weather has divided some – either it’s ‘too hot’ or ‘perfect’.

So, with the news that Ireland’s summer sun could be coming to an end, we want to know… Will you be sad to see the warm weather go?


Poll Results:

Yes, it's been amazing  (1212)
No, it has been too hot (570)
I don't know  (86)



About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

