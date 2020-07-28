This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you wash your face mask after every use?

Masks have been a regular source of contention during the pandemic.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 8:31 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Syda Productions
Image: Shutterstock/Syda Productions

FACE MASKS HAVE been the source of much debate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

First the government weren’t recommending their use, then they were.

Some people wear them in shops and on public transport, but others don’t (even though officials want everyone to wear them in both instances).

And now, another point of contention has come to light: whether to wash your re-usable face mask after every use or not.

Official HSE advice is to put masks in a sealable clean waterproof bag or to wash them immediately after use, and for masks to be washed daily in a hot wash over 60 degrees with detergent.

But many people simply re-use their masks without washing them.

Today we’re asking: Do you wash your cloth face mask after every use?


Poll Results:

No (388)
Yes (155)
I don't wear re-usable face masks (41)
I don't wear a face mask at all (16)




About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (15)

