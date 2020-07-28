Poll: Do you wash your face mask after every use?

FACE MASKS HAVE been the source of much debate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

First the government weren’t recommending their use, then they were.

Some people wear them in shops and on public transport, but others don’t (even though officials want everyone to wear them in both instances).

And now, another point of contention has come to light: whether to wash your re-usable face mask after every use or not.

Official HSE advice is to put masks in a sealable clean waterproof bag or to wash them immediately after use, and for masks to be washed daily in a hot wash over 60 degrees with detergent.

But many people simply re-use their masks without washing them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Today we’re asking: Do you wash your cloth face mask after every use?

