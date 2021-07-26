#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Monday 26 July 2021
Poll: Are you watching the Tokyo Olympics?

This year’s Games kicked off on Friday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 26 Jul 2021, 9:25 AM
48 minutes ago 5,902 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5505979
Ireland at the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Image: David G. Mcintyre via PA Images
Ireland at the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Ireland at the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Image: David G. Mcintyre via PA Images

THE TOKYO 2020 Olympics kicked off on Friday at an eerily empty Olympic Stadium, after Covid-19 forced organisers to ban spectators at all but a handful of venues. 

With the Games largely stripped down due to Covid-19, just 116 Irish athletes are participating this year. 

The Olympics are generally watched around the world, with billions due to tune in at some stage.

So, today we want to know… Are you watching the Tokyo Olympics? 


Poll Results:

No, not at all (391)
Yes, I'm watching as much as possible (238)
I'll watch a bit of it, if there's nothing else on TV (223)
Yes, but I'm only watching the Irish events (89)




About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Read next:

