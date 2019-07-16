Poll: How would you vote in a referendum on water ownership?

A PUBLIC VOTE on whether water should remain owned by the public could happen as early as next year.

In correspondence seen by TheJournal.ie, Minister Eoghan Murphy said that since the Government’s decision last November to proceed with the planned referendum, officials from his department have “engaged intensively with the Attorney General and with staff from his office and the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel to develop proposed amendments to the Bill”.

The decision from government to hold a referendum follows the proposal from independent TD Joan Collins for a vote on whether to insert text into article 28 of the Constitution which would keep in public ownership any company or authority responsible for the supply of water services.

“To get this in the Constitution will close this down… water is the new gold, we have to protect it,” said the Dublin South Central TD last year.

