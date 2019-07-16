This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: How would you vote in a referendum on water ownership?

Minister Eoghan Murphy has said a referendum on the topic could be held as early as next year.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 8:29 AM
Image: Shutterstock/CKP1001
Image: Shutterstock/CKP1001

A PUBLIC VOTE on whether water should remain owned by the public could happen as early as next year

In correspondence seen by TheJournal.ie, Minister Eoghan Murphy said that since the Government’s decision last November to proceed with the planned referendum, officials from his department have “engaged intensively with the Attorney General and with staff from his office and the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel to develop proposed amendments to the Bill”.

The decision from government to hold a referendum follows the proposal from independent TD Joan Collins for a vote on whether to insert text into article 28 of the Constitution which would keep in public ownership any company or authority responsible for the supply of water services.

“To get this in the Constitution will close this down… water is the new gold, we have to protect it,” said the Dublin South Central TD last year.

So, what do you think? How would you vote in a referendum on water ownership?


Poll Results:

Vote to keep water in public ownership (664)
Vote against it (75)
Not sure (41)



