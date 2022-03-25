Poll: What do you call your mother?

IT’S MOTHER’S DAY this Sunday.

A survey commissioned by Beko, ran by iReach, this week showed a wide range of variations for what Irish people call their mothers.

It found one third of adults call their mother ‘Mam’ when they’re speaking to her. 23% prefer ‘Mum’, 12% say ‘Mom’ and a further 12% use ‘Mammy’.

Ahead of Sunday, we want to know… What do you call your mother?

