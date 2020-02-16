This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: What Government coalition do you want?

According to a Business Post/Red C opinion poll today, fewer than two in ten people want another General Election.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 9:41 AM
1 hour ago 22,902 Views 151 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5009050
Image: RollingNews.ie
WITH TALKS BETWEEN Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael set to take place next week, the prospect of a Grand Coalition is looking like a distinct possibility. 

According to a Business Post/Red C opinion poll today, fewer than two in ten people want another General Election. 

Some 26% of the 3,700 voters surveyed favour a grand coalition involving Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and smaller parties.

Another 26% favour a Sinn Féin-led left-wing government, while 19% of voters say they would prefer a coalition involving Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and smaller parties.

So, today we’re asking: What Government coalition do you want?


Poll Results:

Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael grand coalition with smaller parties (643)
Another General Election (402)
Sinn Féin-led coalition with smaller parties (353)
Sinn Féin-Fianna Fáil coalition with smaller parties (315)
None of the above (132)





