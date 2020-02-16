Poll: What Government coalition do you want?

WITH TALKS BETWEEN Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael set to take place next week, the prospect of a Grand Coalition is looking like a distinct possibility.

According to a Business Post/Red C opinion poll today, fewer than two in ten people want another General Election.

Some 26% of the 3,700 voters surveyed favour a grand coalition involving Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and smaller parties.

Another 26% favour a Sinn Féin-led left-wing government, while 19% of voters say they would prefer a coalition involving Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and smaller parties.

So, today we’re asking: What Government coalition do you want?

