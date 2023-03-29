Poll: When was the last time you read a novel?

THE SHORTLIST FOR the 2023 Dublin Literary Award was announced this week, featuring six books nominated by libraries around the world.

The shortlisted authors are American, Mexican, German, Croatian and Canadian-Vietnamese, while four of the novels have been translated from their original language.

With a top prize of €100,000, the Dublin Literary Award is the largest award for a single novel published in English.

No Irish authors have made the shortlist this year, however the 2020 award went to Anna Burns for her book Milkman.

The competition’s shortlisted novels are available to borrow from public libraries around Ireland, and on digital loan as eBooks and eAudiobooks on BorrowBox.

