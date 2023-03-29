Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 29 March 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: When was the last time you read a novel?
Get your library cards out of the drawer.
3.4k
3
52 minutes ago

THE SHORTLIST FOR the 2023 Dublin Literary Award was announced this week, featuring six books nominated by libraries around the world.

The shortlisted authors are American, Mexican, German, Croatian and Canadian-Vietnamese, while four of the novels have been translated from their original language.

With a top prize of €100,000, the Dublin Literary Award is the largest award for a single novel published in English.

No Irish authors have made the shortlist this year, however the 2020 award went to Anna Burns for her book Milkman.

The competition’s shortlisted novels are available to borrow from public libraries around Ireland, and on digital loan as eBooks and eAudiobooks on BorrowBox.

So, today we want to know…… When was the last time you read a novel?


Poll Results:

I'm reading one at the moment (614)
Years ago (174)
Earlier this year (95)
Last year (89)
I'm not sure (40)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     