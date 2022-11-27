Poll: When is it acceptable for radio stations to start playing Christmas songs?

CHRISTMAS FM RETURNS to the airwaves at midday tomorrow, bringing festive songs on a full-time basis, if that’s what you want.

But when is it okay for other radio stations to start playing the Christmas hits in advance of the 25th? Is it too soon to be hearing Wham! or Mariah Carey back on the air? Or is it never too soon?

So today, we’re asking: When is it acceptable for radio stations to start playing Christmas songs?

