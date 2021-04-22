#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 22 April 2021
Poll: When it's sunny in Ireland, do you wear sunscreen?

Met Éireann have forecasted a very nice day with 17 degrees in some parts of the country.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 9:39 AM
1 hour ago 8,520 Views 25 Comments
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

THE GOOD NEWS is it is going to be pleasant and warm for much of Ireland today.

Met Éireann are forecasting one of the best days of the year as temperatures sneak into the late teens with 17 degrees, with clear skies. 

Before you head out to soak up some rays, do you make sure to protect your skin? 

Among other measures, the Irish Cancer Society advises people to wear sunscreen in Ireland when they’re out and about between April and September.

But do you? 

Today we want to know: When it’s sunny in Ireland, do you wear sunscreen? 


Poll Results:

Yes. (811)
No. (443)
I never wear sunscreen (43)



About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

