Poll: When it's sunny in Ireland, do you wear sunscreen?

THE GOOD NEWS is it is going to be pleasant and warm for much of Ireland today.

Met Éireann are forecasting one of the best days of the year as temperatures sneak into the late teens with 17 degrees, with clear skies.

Before you head out to soak up some rays, do you make sure to protect your skin?

Among other measures, the Irish Cancer Society advises people to wear sunscreen in Ireland when they’re out and about between April and September.

But do you?

Today we want to know: When it’s sunny in Ireland, do you wear sunscreen?

