Poll: Who do you think should be the next Labour Party leader?

LABOUR LEADER BRENDAN Howlin’s resignation yesterday threw “the cat among the pigeons”, according to one Labour politician, throwing open the doors for a leadership contest.

Howlin, who has led the party since 2016, announced his departure at a press conference, following the party’s disastrous general election performance.

Asked what members standing behind him at yesterday’s media event in Dublin might be vying for his job, Howlin joked that he hoped they wouldn’t raise their hand just yet and would give him a moment to say his goodbyes.

It won’t be long, though, before names are thrown into the ring. There are four men mooted to be in the running to be the next leader.

Today we’re asking: Who do you think should be the next Labour Party leader?

