Thursday 13 February, 2020
Poll: Who do you think should be the next Labour Party leader?

Brendan Howlin announced yesterday he was stepping down after four years as party leader.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 9:29 AM
38 minutes ago 4,751 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5005611
Image: Christina Finn/Twitter.com
Image: Christina Finn/Twitter.com

LABOUR LEADER BRENDAN Howlin’s resignation yesterday threw “the cat among the pigeons”, according to one Labour politician, throwing open the doors for a leadership contest.

Howlin, who has led the party since 2016, announced his departure at a press conference, following the party’s disastrous general election performance. 

Asked what members standing behind him at yesterday’s media event in Dublin might be vying for his job, Howlin joked that he hoped they wouldn’t raise their hand just yet and would give him a moment to say his goodbyes. 

It won’t be long, though, before names are thrown into the ring. There are four men mooted to be in the running to be the next leader. 

Today we’re asking: Who do you think should be the next Labour Party leader?


Poll Results:

Alan Kelly (232)
None of the above&nbsp; (213)
Aodhán Ó'Ríordáin (189)
Sean Sherlock&nbsp; (65)
Ged Nash (59)





About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

