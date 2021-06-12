#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Saturday 12 June 2021
Poll: Who do you think will win Euro 2020?

The competition got underway last night with Italy defeating Turkey 3-0.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 12 Jun 2021, 9:55 AM
47 minutes ago 7,001 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5464951
Ciro Immobile of Italy celebrates after scoring during the group A match between Turkey and Italy.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Ciro Immobile of Italy celebrates after scoring during the group A match between Turkey and Italy.
Ciro Immobile of Italy celebrates after scoring during the group A match between Turkey and Italy.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

EURO 2020 IS well and truly underway. 

The competition, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, kicked off last night between Italy and Turkey with Roberto Mancini’s side winning 3-0 in the opening game. 

Switzerland take on Wales today at the Baku Olympic Stadium with Denmark facing off against Finland and Belgium taking on Russia this evening. 

Competition favourites France will play their first match against Germany on Tuesday while 2016 champions Portugal face Hungary that same day. 

As the competition gets underway we want to know: Who do you think will win Euro 2020?


Poll Results:

France (305)
Italy (197)
Portugal  (103)
Germany  (100)
England (66)
Belgium (61)
I don't know/I've no opinion  (42)
Spain (33)
The Netherlands (16)
Another team (tell us below) (15)
Denmark (2)











Read next:

