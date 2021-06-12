Poll: Who do you think will win Euro 2020?

Ciro Immobile of Italy celebrates after scoring during the group A match between Turkey and Italy.

EURO 2020 IS well and truly underway.

The competition, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, kicked off last night between Italy and Turkey with Roberto Mancini’s side winning 3-0 in the opening game.

Switzerland take on Wales today at the Baku Olympic Stadium with Denmark facing off against Finland and Belgium taking on Russia this evening.

Competition favourites France will play their first match against Germany on Tuesday while 2016 champions Portugal face Hungary that same day.

As the competition gets underway we want to know: Who do you think will win Euro 2020?

