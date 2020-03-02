Poll: Who do you think will win the Democratic nomination?

PETE BUTTIGIEG’S EXIT from the race for the Democratic Presidential nomination has given a boost to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden, who scored a resounding victory in South Carolina’s primary on Saturday, had looked to be faltering as front-runner Bernie Sanders surged ahead in recent weeks.

Tomorrow, Super Tuesday, Democrats in 14 States will vote for who they want to see take on President Donald Trump in November.

Today, we want to know: Who do you think will win the Democratic nomination?

