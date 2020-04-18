This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 18 April, 2020
Poll: Who do you think will win the US presidential election?

The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday 3 November.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 11:33 AM
1 hour ago 18,281 Views 70 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5077730
Image: Patrick Semansky
Image: Patrick Semansky

IT’S BEEN A strong few weeks for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden after his main rival Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race to take on Donald Trump in November’s presidential election. 

By comparison, the White House incumbent has faced mounting critcism over his handling of the coronavirus crisis in the United States. 

Trump has publicly sparred with Governors in recent days as the death toll from Covid-19 climbed. 

The US President’s handling of the crisis will undoubtedly play a part in the upcoming presidential campaign. But will it be enough to give Biden, who has yet to be officially nominated by the Democratic party, a clear run at the White House?

With just six months to go, we’re asking: Who do you think will win the US Presidential election? 


Poll Results:

Donald Trump (943)
Joe Biden (797)


Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

