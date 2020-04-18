Poll: Who do you think will win the US presidential election?

IT’S BEEN A strong few weeks for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden after his main rival Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race to take on Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

By comparison, the White House incumbent has faced mounting critcism over his handling of the coronavirus crisis in the United States.

Trump has publicly sparred with Governors in recent days as the death toll from Covid-19 climbed.

The US President’s handling of the crisis will undoubtedly play a part in the upcoming presidential campaign. But will it be enough to give Biden, who has yet to be officially nominated by the Democratic party, a clear run at the White House?

With just six months to go, we’re asking: Who do you think will win the US Presidential election?

