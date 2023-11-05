Advertisement

Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Poll: Which party would you vote for if there was a general election tomorrow?
The Tánaiste has said the three coalition parties right now could get enough votes to form the next government.
59 minutes ago

YESTERDAY, TANAISTE Micheál Martin said the next general election will be “wide open”, stating that the three coalition parties right now could get enough votes to form the next government.

Speaking to the media at the opening of the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in Dublin, he said it “can’t be ruled out” that Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party could join forces again.

He also failed to rule out if Fianna Fáil would go into coalition with Sinn Féin. 

Martin said he believes this government could go the full term until 2025. 

So today, we want to know: Which party would you vote for if there was a general election tomorrow?


Poll Results:

Sinn Féin (351)
Fine Gael (236)
Fianna Fáil (179)
I wouldn't vote (80)
Social Democrats (77)
Independent  (67)
Other (47)
Green Party (40)
Labour (39)
Aontú (37)
Solidarity-People Before Profit (17)
I can't vote (10)












