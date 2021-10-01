#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 1 October 2021
Poll: Who's the best James Bond?

Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond hits cinemas this weekend.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 1 Oct 2021, 1:15 PM
Sean Connery decks Robert Shaw in 1963's From Russia with Love
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AS DANIEL CRAIG’s last outing as James Bond hits cinemas, it got us thinking about who our favourite Bond actor is. 

Craig has played 007 since 2006 and finishes up almost 60 years after the suave Sean Connery first depicted Ian Fleming’s British agent on screen. 

Since then, five actors – we’re speaking canonically here – have stepped up to the role and today we want to know: Who is the best James Bond?


Poll Results:

Sean Connery (34)
Daniel Craig (27)
Pierce Brosnan (11)
Roger Moore (7)
George Lazenby (1)
Timothy Dalton (1)






About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

