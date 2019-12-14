Poll: Do you think Johnson will 'get Brexit done' by 31 January now there's a Conservative majority?

THE RESULTS OF the UK general election saw a huge majority for the Conservatives and the worst results for Labour in modern times.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he wants to “get Brexit done”, and the parliamentary majority for his party makes this a far more likely possibility.

Speaking yesterday, Johnson said he had an “overwhelming mandate” to take Britain out of the EU by the current deadline of 31 January.

A vote on Johnson’s Withdrawal Deal is possible this side of Christmas after the party had its strongest election performance since Margaret Thatcher in the ’80s.

However, other Brexit deadlines have come and gone despite previous promises from Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May.

So today we’re asking: Do you think Johnson will ‘get Brexit done’ by 31 January now that there’s a Conservative majority?

