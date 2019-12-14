This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 14 December, 2019
Poll: Do you think Johnson will 'get Brexit done' by 31 January now there's a Conservative majority?

The party had its strongest election performance since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 9:00 AM
20 minutes ago 2,219 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4933464
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the doorstep of number 10 yesterday.
Image: Victoria Jones
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the doorstep of number 10 yesterday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the doorstep of number 10 yesterday.
Image: Victoria Jones

THE RESULTS OF the UK general election saw a huge majority for the Conservatives and the worst results for Labour in modern times.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he wants to “get Brexit done”, and the parliamentary majority for his party makes this a far more likely possibility. 

Speaking yesterday, Johnson said he had an “overwhelming mandate” to take Britain out of the EU by the current deadline of 31 January. 

A vote on Johnson’s Withdrawal Deal is possible this side of Christmas after the party had its strongest election performance since Margaret Thatcher in the ’80s. 

However, other Brexit deadlines have come and gone despite previous promises from Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May.

So today we’re asking: Do you think Johnson will ‘get Brexit done’ by 31 January now that there’s a Conservative majority? 


Poll Results:

Yes (254)
No (110)
I don't know/I've no opinion (17)



About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (6)

