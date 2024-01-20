Poll: Will Storm Isha change your weekend plans?

STATUS ORANGE WEATHER warnings have been issued for 27 of the 32 counties from tomorrow, Sunday.

As Storm Isha hits Ireland, strong winds are forecast for Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Longford, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, and Donegal.

Advertisement

The storm was named by the British Met Office.

In Ireland, Met Éireann has forecast “severe and damaging gusts” across the country from tomorrow, warning of potentially dangerous driving conditions.

Today we’re asking you: Will Storm Isha change your weekend plans?