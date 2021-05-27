Poll: Will you be tuning in to watch the Friends Reunion tonight?

ENDLESS RERUNS AND nostalgia for the 90s has seen interest in much-loved ’90s sitcom Friends continue.

Now you can get the chance to relive some of that nostalgia as a special will be broadcast tonight.

The episode will be available on Sky and streaming service NOW. It will air on demand from 8am and on Sky One at 8pm this evening.

In a sign of the show’s enduring appeal, Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are reportedly taking in $2.5 million (€2.05 million) each for the reunion.

