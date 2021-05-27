#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 27 May 2021
Poll: Will you be tuning in to watch the Friends Reunion tonight?

The cast will all net €2.05m each for taking part in the reunion which will be broadcast tonight on Sky at 8pm.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 27 May 2021, 9:27 AM
1 hour ago 9,173 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5449418

ENDLESS RERUNS AND nostalgia for the 90s has seen interest in much-loved ’90s sitcom Friends continue.

Now you can get the chance to relive some of that nostalgia as a special will be broadcast tonight.

The episode will be available on Sky and streaming service NOW. It will air on demand from 8am and on Sky One at 8pm this evening. 

In a sign of the show’s enduring appeal, Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are reportedly taking in $2.5 million (€2.05 million) each for the reunion.

Our poll today asks the question: Will you be tuning in to watch the Friends Reunion tonight?


Poll Results:

 No - we're on a break.  (846)
 Yes. Could I BE more excited about tuning in? (416)


About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

