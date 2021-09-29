#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 29 September 2021
Poll: Will you go see the latest James Bond film?

No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig’s final appearance as 007.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 9:03 AM
DANIEL CRAIG’S FINAL outing as James Bond premiered in London last night with critics already lauding the franchise’s 25th installment. 

The film takes place after the capture of villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz, with Bond no longer in active service.

No Time To Die will be actor Craig’s final appearance as 007 with the cinema industry hoping the film can help revive fortunes after the pandemic forced its closure for almost 18 months. 

So today we’re asking: Will you go see the latest James Bond film?


Yes (349)
No  (318)
I don't know/I've no opinion  (33)



