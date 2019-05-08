This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will you vote along party lines on 24 May?

Do you have a strong allegiance to a political party?

By Adam Daly Wednesday 8 May 2019, 11:10 AM
3,198 Views 21 Comments
European Election posters on lamp posts in Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

ON MAY 24 the country will go to the polls to elect a new batch of councillors to our city and county councils along with new Members of the European Parliament.

In the local elections, a total of 949 people will be elected, but you will only have to worry about a small number of these running in your constituency. For the EU elections, there are 59 candidates running across the three constituencies. 

While a significant number of independents are running in both local and European elections, political parties are well-represented across the board. 

Will you give your first, second and third preference to one party or do you vote based on the strengths and policies of individual candidates? 

We’re asking: Will you vote along party lines on 24 May? 


Poll Results:

No (495)
Yes (172)
Maybe (44)
No opinion (29)




    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie