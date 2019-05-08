Poll: Will you vote along party lines on 24 May?

ON MAY 24 the country will go to the polls to elect a new batch of councillors to our city and county councils along with new Members of the European Parliament.

In the local elections, a total of 949 people will be elected, but you will only have to worry about a small number of these running in your constituency. For the EU elections, there are 59 candidates running across the three constituencies.

While a significant number of independents are running in both local and European elections, political parties are well-represented across the board.

Will you give your first, second and third preference to one party or do you vote based on the strengths and policies of individual candidates?

We’re asking: Will you vote along party lines on 24 May?

