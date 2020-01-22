Poll: Will you vote in the general election on 8 February?

IN JUST OVER two weeks the country will go to the polls and cast a vote on who they want to be elected to Dáil Éireann.

Last Monday, candidates began canvassing in their respective constituencies in a bid to win support, while opinion polls have added further pressure to the bigger parties looking for a path into government.

Today is the last day for members of the public to register to vote. It is also the last day for election candidates to register their candidacy.

So with the race hotting up, we’re asking: Will you vote in the general election on 8 February?

