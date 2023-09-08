Poll: Will you watch TG4's new kids station Cúla4?

TG4 IS MAKING history today with the launch of the first-ever Irish language children’s channel.

Cúla4 will broadcast shows aimed at promoting our national language to kids under 12 and will air for 14 hours daily, from 6am until 8pm.

The channel will host news bulletins for young people during the week and schools will be able to tune in from their classrooms from Tuesday to Friday at 1:30pm.

Although 250,000 primary school students in Ireland already use TG4 or Cúla4 Player in class, the channel is “not a school lesson” according to presenter Niamh Ní Chróinín.

“It’s about providing fun and entertainment and it just happens that it’s in Irish at the same time,” she said.

So today we’re asking… will you be watching Cúla4?