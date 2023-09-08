Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 8 September 2023 Dublin: 24°C
# Your Say
Poll: Will you watch TG4's new kids station Cúla4?
Cúla4 will broadcast shows aimed at promoting our national language to kids under 12.
3.1k
11
1 hour ago

TG4 IS MAKING history today with the launch of the first-ever Irish language children’s channel.

Cúla4 will broadcast shows aimed at promoting our national language to kids under 12 and will air for 14 hours daily, from 6am until 8pm. 

The channel will host news bulletins for young people during the week and schools will be able to tune in from their classrooms from Tuesday to Friday at 1:30pm.

Although 250,000 primary school students in Ireland already use TG4 or Cúla4 Player in class, the channel is “not a school lesson” according to presenter Niamh Ní Chróinín.

“It’s about providing fun and entertainment and it just happens that it’s in Irish at the same time,” she said. 

So today we’re asking… will you be watching Cúla4?


Poll Results:

No (679)
Yes (302)
I don't have kids but I'll watch anyway to improve my Irish (104)



 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
11
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     