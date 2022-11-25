Poll: Will you watch the Late Late Toy Show tonight?

Ryan Tubridy is pictured with performers as This Year’s Toy Show

TONIGHT MARKS ONE of the most popular nights of the Irish TV year, when the Late Late Toy Show returns to television screens across the country.

The theme for this year’s Late Late Toy Show is The Wizard of Oz.

Speaking at a preview in the Late Late Show studio, Ryan Tubridy said: “I can’t remember the last time I was this excited for the Toy Show given the previews I have had of it this week. It is the thing that is close to the hearts of everyone who will be watching.”

