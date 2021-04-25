#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 25 April 2021
Poll: Will you watch the Oscars tonight?

The ceremony kicks off at around 1pm Irish time.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 25 Apr 2021, 10:10 AM
7 minutes ago 1,001 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Faheem Salimullah
Image: Shutterstock/Faheem Salimullah

THE BIGGEST NIGHT in Hollywood is set to be a comparatively low key affair this year with the coronavirus still marking its mark on the movie industry.

Closed cinemas and high-profile films left on the shelf has led to a muted build-up to tonight’s ceremony in Los Angeles, which gets underway at 1pm Irish time.

In case you missed it, Mank, a black and white tribute to old Hollywood starring Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman, is the leading contender with 10 nominations.

Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon are up for a gong for the fifth time,with their film Wolfwalkers nominated in the Animated Feature Film category.

So today we’re wondering: Will you watch the Oscars tonight?


Poll Results:

I've no interest (105)
I'll catch the highlights (19)
Yes, I'll watch it live. (3)



Céimin Burke

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

