Poll: Will you watch the Oscars tonight?

THE BIGGEST NIGHT in Hollywood is set to be a comparatively low key affair this year with the coronavirus still marking its mark on the movie industry.

Closed cinemas and high-profile films left on the shelf has led to a muted build-up to tonight’s ceremony in Los Angeles, which gets underway at 1pm Irish time.

In case you missed it, Mank, a black and white tribute to old Hollywood starring Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman, is the leading contender with 10 nominations.

Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon are up for a gong for the fifth time,with their film Wolfwalkers nominated in the Animated Feature Film category.

So today we’re wondering: Will you watch the Oscars tonight?

