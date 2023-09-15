Poll: Will you watch The Late Late Show tonight?

THE LATE LATE Show returns to screens tonight for a new season with a new host.

Northerner Patrick Kielty will take over the coveted role, following Ryan Tubridy’s departure and months of scandal surrounding the national broadcaster.

The new host said he’s aiming to emulate Gay Byrne’s approach to the show.

While Kielty was careful not to give too much else away, he conceded that the format and tone of his Late Late would be ‘loose’ and ‘not too polished’.

The programme returns to RTÉ tonight at 9:35pm, with an earlier finishing time of 11:05pm.

We want to know: Will you be watching tonight?

