IT’S BEGINNING TO look a lot like Christmas folks.

And to ring in the festive season, the Late Late Toy Show airs tonight on RTÉ One at 9.30pm.

This year’s Toy Show theme is inspired by the world of Disney’s Frozen with host Ryan Tubridy revealing that he will be playing the part of snowman Olaf.

So, today we’re wondering: Will you be tuning in to watch the Toy Show this year?