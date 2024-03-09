Advertisement
Poll: Will you watch the Oscars?

Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations at the Oscars.
22
4.8k
1 hour ago

THE OSCARS IS TAKING place tomorrow tonight, with Cillian Murphy a heavy favourite to be named best actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

Poor Things, starring Emma Stone as a young woman in Victorian London who is resurrected through a brain transplant, ranks second in terms of Oscar nominations and is up for 11 Academy Awards.

The award show kicks off at 10.15pm tomorrow night (Irish time).

So, today we want to know… Will you watch the Oscars? 


Poll Results:

No (1011)
I'll just watch the highlights  (428)
Yes, I'll watch it live tomorrow (90)
Yes, I'll watch it all at some stage but not tomorrow (76)
I'm not sure  (34)

Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
22
