Saturday 8 July 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Members of the Republic of Ireland team arriving at Dublin Airport yesterday
Poll: Will you watch the Women's World Cup?
The competition kicks off on 20 July.
5.7k
20
35 minutes ago

SOME OF THE Ireland squad departed from Dublin Airport to make their way to Australia yesterday for the Fifa Women’s World Cup. 

The competition kicks off on 20 July when New Zealand plays Norway and the Republic of Ireland plays Australia. 

Speaking to FM104 at Dublin Airport yesterday, Irish captain Katie McCabe said she’s feeling “really excited”

“I said it earlier on in the press conference during the week, if you’re not on the bandwagon yet, get on it,” McCabe said. 

“Hang your tricolours out of the windows of your house, come watch the games, there’s watch parties all over the country, get behind us. We’ll feel your support even though we’re on the other side of the world,” she said. 

“I’m hoping we can give the nation a summer to remember.”

So, today we want to know… Will you watch the Women’s World Cup? 


Poll Results:

No, I've no interest in it (253)
Yes, a few matches (202)
Yes, as many matches as I can (181)
I'm not sure yet (44)




