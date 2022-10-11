Poll: Will you watch the women's football tonight?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s team is shaping up for one of the most important games in its history tonight, as the girls in green face off against Scotland in a World Cup playoff.
Manager Vera Pauw quipped yesterday: “If we succeed, it would change lives.”
It’s not as straightforward as victory guaranteeing direct qualification, though: of tonight’s three play-off winners, the two with the highest-ranking points secure those golden tickets, while the other heads for inter-confederation play-offs in New Zealand in February.
So today, we want to know: Will you watch the match?
Poll Results:
