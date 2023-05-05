Poll: Do you still play Wordle?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
HEARDLE, ONE OF several spinoffs of the popular online game Wordle, is shutting down today.
The name-that-tune online game was acquired by Spotify last year, but the streaming giant announced last month it was saying goodbye to Heardle.
Along with Heardle, spinoffs of the puzzle game that took the internet by storm include Birdle, Worldle, Actorle and the Taylor Swift-themed Taylordle.
So today we’re asking: Do you still play Wordle?
