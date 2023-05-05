Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 5 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Shutterstock/Tada Images
# Your Say
Poll: Do you still play Wordle?
Wordle spinoff Heardle, which is owned by Spotify, is shutting down today.
3.8k
2
39 minutes ago

HEARDLE, ONE OF several spinoffs of the popular online game Wordle, is shutting down today.

The name-that-tune online game was acquired by Spotify last year, but the streaming giant announced last month it was saying goodbye to Heardle.

Along with Heardle, spinoffs of the puzzle game that took the internet by storm include Birdle, Worldle, Actorle and the Taylor Swift-themed Taylordle.

So today we’re asking: Do you still play Wordle?


Poll Results:

Yes, every day (233)
I never played it (223)
No, I stopped playing (200)
Sometimes (98)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     