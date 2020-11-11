Poll: What is the worst Irish accent on film?

IF THERE IS one thing that triggers the nation, its a poorly executed Irish accent.

The best actors around have all tried and most of them have managed to come across as a leprechaun rejects from Darby O’Gill.

The newly released trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme – featuring some questionable accents – caused quite a stir, with the Leprechaun Museum tweeting to distance themselves from the project.

The romantic comedy stars Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan as Anthony and Rosemary, a pair of star-crossed lovers, whose families are feuding over land that separates their two farms.

We will have to wait until its release to give the accents a proper post-mortem. So in the meantime, we’re asking: What is the worst Irish accent on film?*

