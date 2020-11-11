#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 11 November 2020
Poll: What is the worst Irish accent on film?

Begorra begosh.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 10:01 AM
Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

IF THERE IS one thing that triggers the nation, its a poorly executed Irish accent.

The best actors around have all tried and most of them have managed to come across as a leprechaun rejects from Darby O’Gill.

The newly released trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme – featuring some questionable accents – caused quite a stir, with the Leprechaun Museum tweeting to distance themselves from the project.

The romantic comedy stars Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan as Anthony and Rosemary, a pair of star-crossed lovers, whose families are feuding over land that separates their two farms.

We will have to wait until its release to give the accents a proper post-mortem. So in the meantime, we’re asking: What is the worst Irish accent on film?*


Poll Results:

Tom Cruise – Far and Away (217)
Gerard Butler – PS I Love You (80)
Julia Roberts – Michael Collins (51)
Kevin Spacey – Ordinary Decent Criminal (26)
Brad Pitt - Devil's Own (24)
Tommy Lee Jones – Blown Away (14)
Matthew Goode - Leap Year (13)
Sean Connery – The Untouchables (10)
Sean Bean – Patriot Games (5)









*This is by no means a comprehensive list. Let us know your (least) favourites in the comments below. 

Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

