#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 16 March 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Would you like to speak more Irish in your daily life?

An bhfuil Gaeilge agat?

By Adam Daly Wednesday 16 Mar 2022, 10:00 AM
18 minutes ago 1,846 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5704977

A FREQUENT LAMENT from many people who aren’t fluent in Ireland’s native tongue is that they wish they were more conversant as Gaeilge.

The 2016 Census showed us that 1.76 million people in the country say they can speak the Irish language, but only 73,803 of those speak it every day (outside school) and just 8,068 Irish language Census forms were completed that year.

Locations and professions play a big role in who speaks it regularly, but whatever your current level of fluency it’s never too late to reassess your relationship with the language.

Or maybe those cúpla focal are enough to get you by?

This month The Good Information Project is looking at the future of the Irish language at home and abroad, and whether current initiatives are enough to help the language thrive or mearly survive.

So today we’re asking: Would you like to speak more Irish in your daily life?


Poll Results:

Yes, I'd like to make more of an effort (193)
No, I’ve no interest (102)
No, I’m happy with the amount I speak (31)



We want to hear from you

The Journal launched The Good Information Project with the goal of enlisting readers to take a deep dive with us into key issues impacting Ireland right now.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

You can keep up to date by signing up to The Good Information Project newsletter in the box below. If you want to join the discussion, ask questions or share your ideas on this or other topics, you can find our Facebook group here or contact us directly via WhatsApp.

This work is also co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie