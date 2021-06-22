Poll: Would you pay more taxes to help reduce Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions?

IT IS NOT good news on the environmental front this morning as the Environmental Protection Agency has said Ireland breached emission reduction targets in recent years.

The EU restrictions deal with the period 2013-2020 and the EPA said the State is likely to go over its emissions limit by 12.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

However, the EPA said the country can meet the EU reduction targets for 2021-2030 if the measures set out in the government’s 2019 Climate Action Plan are fully implemented.

This would result in a reduction of almost 2% per year in emissions between 2021 and 2030.

This morning we’re asking: Would you pay more taxes to help reduce Ireland’s harmful green house gas emissions?

