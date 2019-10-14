Poll: Would you prefer another Brexit extension?

AS EU AND UK officials ready themselves for talks in the Belgian capital today, the prospects of an agreement in time for Britain to leave with a deal on 31 October hang in the balance.

Time is rapidly running out if there is to be an agreement to put to EU leaders to sign off on at their two-day summit starting on Thursday.

The sticking point remains the issue of the Northern Ireland backstop intended to guarantee there is no return of a hard border with the Republic.

It has raised the prospect that negotiations could carry on after this week, with the possibility of an emergency EU summit at the end of the month to finally approve any 11th hour agreement.

If Boris Johnson cannot get a deal by the weekend, he will come under intense pressure to seek a further Brexit delay, something he has vowed not to do.

So, today we are asking: Would you prefer another Brexit extension?

