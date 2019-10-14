This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 October, 2019
Poll: Would you prefer another Brexit extension?

The UK is due to leave the EU on 31 October.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 14 Oct 2019, 9:57 AM
1 hour ago 8,382 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4850043
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images

AS EU AND UK officials ready themselves for talks in the Belgian capital today, the prospects of an agreement in time for Britain to leave with a deal on 31 October hang in the balance.

Time is rapidly running out if there is to be an agreement to put to EU leaders to sign off on at their two-day summit starting on Thursday.

The sticking point remains the issue of the Northern Ireland backstop intended to guarantee there is no return of a hard border with the Republic.

It has raised the prospect that negotiations could carry on after this week, with the possibility of an emergency EU summit at the end of the month to finally approve any 11th hour agreement.

If Boris Johnson cannot get a deal by the weekend, he will come under intense pressure to seek a further Brexit delay, something he has vowed not to do.

So, today we are asking: Would you prefer another Brexit extension? 


Poll Results:

Yes&nbsp; (534)
No, I'd prefer a deal with Boris' proposals (284)
No, I'd prefer no-deal (279)
I don't know/I don't care (190)




