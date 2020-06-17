Poll: Would you go to a pub later this month if you had to spend €9 on a meal?

FÁILTE IRELAND HAS said pubs will be expected to serve “substantial meals” that cost at least €9 if they are to reopen on 29 June.

The tourism body says it has received advice from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, due to be published later this week, regarding food service businesses and Covid-19.

It’s not yet clear, however, how this requirement will be enforced. Or if customers have to buy a meal worth a minimum of €9 each or as part of a group.

Today we’re asking: Would you go to a pub later this month if you had to spend €9 on a meal?

