#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 23 April 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Would you support a Digital Green Cert allowing fully vaccinated people to go on holiday?

A proposal for a Digital Green Certificate, or a so-called Covid passport, are to be voted on in the European Parliament next week.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 23 Apr 2021, 9:51 AM
1 hour ago 16,398 Views 51 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5417970
Image: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Image: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

IT IS FAIR to say that a lot of people would love to jet off for a break in the sun or a weekend away in a European city.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that holidaying abroad is currently illegal but that ‘may change’ over the summer.  

Speaking this week at the launch of the government’s Be Summer Ready campaign, Coveney said the government is “not in the space now” to change the rules around travelling abroad but that may change in the coming months. 

The European Parliament is set to vote next week on the proposal for Digital Green Certificates– also known as Covid passports. 

The aim of Digital Green Certificates is to allow the return of free movement of people around Europe this summer – by proving that a person has either been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, has a negative test result, or has recovered from Covid-19.

Today we want to know: Would you support a Digital Green Cert allowing fully vaccinated people to go on holiday? 


Poll Results:

Yes. (1042)
No. (352)
I'm not so sure about that. (106)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie