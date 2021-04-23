Poll: Would you support a Digital Green Cert allowing fully vaccinated people to go on holiday?

IT IS FAIR to say that a lot of people would love to jet off for a break in the sun or a weekend away in a European city.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that holidaying abroad is currently illegal but that ‘may change’ over the summer.

Speaking this week at the launch of the government’s Be Summer Ready campaign, Coveney said the government is “not in the space now” to change the rules around travelling abroad but that may change in the coming months.

The European Parliament is set to vote next week on the proposal for Digital Green Certificates– also known as Covid passports.

The aim of Digital Green Certificates is to allow the return of free movement of people around Europe this summer – by proving that a person has either been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, has a negative test result, or has recovered from Covid-19.

Today we want to know: Would you support a Digital Green Cert allowing fully vaccinated people to go on holiday?

