Poll: Would you support a four-day work week?

FÓRSA TRADE UNION has called for pilot projects in public and private sector organisations to explore the feasibility of introducing a four-day week in Ireland without loss of pay or productivity as well as implementing remote working arrangements.

With many people working from home, the union has called for the working environment to be fundamentally reviewed and reformed “in light of the experience of the Covid-19 crisis”.

There have been calls for this idea to be explored already with the Four Day Week Ireland campaign launching earlier this year.

In a survey, the campaign found that two out of three respondents said a four-day work week is “realistic and achievable” in the medium term.

67% of employers said they support the idea and 46% said it would be “feasible” to trial in their workplace.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

So today we’re asking: Would you support a four-day work week?

