Dublin: 10°C Friday 20 November 2020
Poll: Would you support a four-day work week?

Fórsa has called for pilot projects in public and private sector organisations to explore the feasibility of introducing a four-day week in Ireland.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 20 Nov 2020, 8:29 AM
10 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/Creative Lab
Image: Shutterstock/Creative Lab

FÓRSA TRADE UNION has called for pilot projects in public and private sector organisations to explore the feasibility of introducing a four-day week in Ireland without loss of pay or productivity as well as implementing remote working arrangements. 

With many people working from home, the union has called for the working environment to be fundamentally reviewed and reformed “in light of the experience of the Covid-19 crisis”. 

There have been calls for this idea to be explored already with the Four Day Week Ireland campaign launching earlier this year. 

In a survey, the campaign found that two out of three respondents said a four-day work week is realistic and achievable” in the medium term. 

67% of employers said they support the idea and 46% said it would be “feasible” to trial in their workplace. 

So today we’re asking: Would you support a four-day work week? 


Poll Results:

Yes (171)
No (22)
I don't know/I've no opinion  (7)



 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

