Poll: Would you support a three-year rent freeze in Ireland?

THE DÁIL IS set to debate legislation aimed at freezing rents for the next three years today.

The bill, tabled by Sinn Féin and due to be voted on next Thursday, comes after Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy narrowly survived a no-confidence motion last week.

Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) laws were first introduced by the government in December 2016 and are aimed at tackling spiralling rents by capping annual rent rises by 4% in certain areas.

Last month, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said “it is now time for the government to consider a rent freeze and compose a rent freeze, given the exorbitant levels of rent that people are facing.”

So, today we’re asking: Would you support a three-year rent freeze in Ireland?

