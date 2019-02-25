Poll: Should yoga be taught in Irish schools?

FINE GAEL SENATOR Jerry Buttimer has called for yoga to be taught in schools as a way of developing positive mental health among Irish pupils.

The practice is renowned to be a good way of relieving stress, anxiety and improving mental health, as well as being good exercise.

According to a report in today’s Irish Examiner, Buttimer believes that yoga could give students the tools to cope with the strains of technology and boost their self-esteem.

So today we’re asking: Should yoga be taught in Irish schools?

