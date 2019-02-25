This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should yoga be taught in Irish schools?

By Stephen McDermott Monday 25 Feb 2019, 9:32 AM
1 hour ago 5,873 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4511485
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

FINE GAEL SENATOR Jerry Buttimer has called for yoga to be taught in schools as a way of developing positive mental health among Irish pupils.

The practice is renowned to be a good way of relieving stress, anxiety and improving mental health, as well as being good exercise.

According to a report in today’s Irish Examiner, Buttimer believes that yoga could give students the tools to cope with the strains of technology and boost their self-esteem.

So today we’re asking: Should yoga be taught in Irish schools?


