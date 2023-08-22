Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 22 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Would you support a subsidised €9 monthly public transport ticket?
Germany uses a similar €9 monthly public transport ticket scheme.
10.5k
56
1 hour ago

THERE ARE CALLS for a €9 monthly ‘climate ticket’ for unlimited use of public bus, rail and Luas services in Ireland

The Labour Party believes it will help to shift people away from using cars as Ireland seeks to meet climate targets. 

However, according to the Business Post, the National Transport Authority has put the cost of of a €9 monthly public transport ticket at over €400 million. 

In Germany, politicians recently voted to approve plans to introduce a €49-a-month ticket covering regional rail, metro, trams and bus travel across Germany.

It follows on from the country’s €9 monthly public transport ticket scheme.


Poll Results:

Yes (950)
No (247)
I don't know (82)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
56
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     