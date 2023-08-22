Poll: Would you support a subsidised €9 monthly public transport ticket?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THERE ARE CALLS for a €9 monthly ‘climate ticket’ for unlimited use of public bus, rail and Luas services in Ireland
The Labour Party believes it will help to shift people away from using cars as Ireland seeks to meet climate targets.
However, according to the Business Post, the National Transport Authority has put the cost of of a €9 monthly public transport ticket at over €400 million.
In Germany, politicians recently voted to approve plans to introduce a €49-a-month ticket covering regional rail, metro, trams and bus travel across Germany.
It follows on from the country’s €9 monthly public transport ticket scheme.
