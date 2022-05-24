Poll: Have you attempted a barbecue so far this year?

THE TIME HAS come when people across Ireland begin to drag their barbecue out of the shed and dust off their patio furniture.

While the weather hasn’t been too great up to now, Met Éireann says temperatures could get up to 18 degrees later on in the week and throughout the weekend.

So with clear skies and sun on the way, what else would you be doing but getting your family and friends around for a few grilled burgers and veggie kebabs?

Today we want to know: Have you attempted a barbecue so far this year?

