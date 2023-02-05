Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Do you like Beyoncé?
Queen Bey could make music history tonight and become the most-awarded artist in Grammy history.
8 minutes ago

MUSIC HISTORY COULD be made at the Grammys tonight: if Beyoncé wins four awards, she will become the most awarded artist in Grammy history.

The musical superstar has received nine nominations, including the major categories of Record, Album and Song of the Year.

Tickets for her Renaissance tour went on sale this week – but there were no Irish dates on the schedule.

So today, we’re asking: Do you like Beyoncé?


Poll Results:

She's fine (59)
No, I don't like her (39)
Yes, I love her (35)
Don't know/No opinion (28)




