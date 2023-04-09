Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Which brand makes the best chocolate?
Tell us your favourite.
15.0k
25
1 hour ago

EASTER IS HERE.

After 40 days of Lent, many people around the country will be cracking open a chocolate Easter egg – or two – that they may have received from family or friends. 

With so many to choose from, everyone will have their own personal favourite brand of chocolate. But which one do you think is the best?

Today we’re asking: Which brand makes the best chocolate?


Poll Results:

Cadbury's (621)
Lindt (493)
Butlers  (138)
Galaxy (114)
Other (89)
Kinder (42)
Nestlé (25)
Mars (19)








Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Your Voice
