Poll: Which brand makes the best chocolate?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EASTER IS HERE.
After 40 days of Lent, many people around the country will be cracking open a chocolate Easter egg – or two – that they may have received from family or friends.
With so many to choose from, everyone will have their own personal favourite brand of chocolate. But which one do you think is the best?
Today we’re asking: Which brand makes the best chocolate?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site