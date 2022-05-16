#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Monday 16 May 2022
Poll: How much would you give to a child making their First Communion?

Children across the country are making their First Communion this month.

By Jane Moore Monday 16 May 2022, 10:20 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

IT’S THAT TIME of year again when children across the country are making their First Holy Communion.

One question that always arises around this time is how much money is appropriate to give a child on their Communion day. 

An Ulster Bank survey found that while many ceremonies were rescheduled or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, children received an average of €588 in 2020, down from €617 in 2019. 

28% of parents surveyed said their child received less than €200, compared to 9% in 2019, while 6% of parents said children received more than €1,000, down from 13% a year earlier.

So today we’re asking: How much would you give to a child making their First Communion?


Poll Results:

€50-€99 (260)
€20 or less  (239)
€21-€49 (214)
€100 or more (50)
€10 or less (41)
This doesn't apply to me  (39)
No gift or money (33)
A gift other than money  (27)








