Poll: Do you struggle to pay your energy bills?

THE OIREACHTAS COMMITTEE on Environment and Climate Action will hear today that thousands of households and businesses are behind on their gas and electricity bills.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities will tell the committee that 12% of households and 15% of businesses are in arrears when it comes to electricity bills.

Meanwhile, close to a quarter of households and more than half of businesses are in arrears on their gas bills.

Advertisement

While energy prices are falling, many households are still struggling with high costs.

This was reflected in the Budget in October, with the Government announcing that all households would receive three energy credits of €150 between the end of this year and next April.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Michael McGrath said that further reductions in energy prices were needed so consumers can feel the benefits of changes that have happened in wholesale energy markets.

So today we’re asking: Do you struggle to pay your energy bills?

