Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 15 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Shutterstock File photo.
Your Say

Poll: Do you struggle to pay your energy bills?

An Oireachtas committee will hear today that thousands of households and businesses are behind on their gas and electricity bills.
440
4
7 minutes ago

THE OIREACHTAS COMMITTEE on Environment and Climate Action will hear today that thousands of households and businesses are behind on their gas and electricity bills. 

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities will tell the committee that 12% of households and 15% of businesses are in arrears when it comes to electricity bills.

Meanwhile, close to a quarter of households and more than half of businesses are in arrears on their gas bills. 

While energy prices are falling, many households are still struggling with high costs.

This was reflected in the Budget in October, with the Government announcing that all households would receive three energy credits of €150 between the end of this year and next April.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Michael McGrath said that further reductions in energy prices were needed so consumers can feel the benefits of changes that have happened in wholesale energy markets.

So today we’re asking: Do you struggle to pay your energy bills?


Poll Results:

No (53)
Yes, all the time (52)
Yes, but only every once in a while (35)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     